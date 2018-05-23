DTL trains award-winning gas industry apprentice

An SGN apprentice trained by Develop Training Limited (DTL) has scooped the first ever Apprentice of the Year title at the prestigious Gas Industry Awards.

John Brady, who trained from 2015 to 2017 on DTL’s First Call Operative apprenticeship programme, was praised by the judges for making “a significant contribution to his workplace and setting a fine example to future engineering apprentices.”

The new category, one of three special awards, was introduced this year in recognition of the government’s Year of the Engineer campaign designed to inspire the next generation to pursue a career in engineering.

SGN were among a number of DTL clients who collected awards at the prestigious Hilton Hotel in Park Lane, London. DTL representatives and stakeholders joined leading figures from the UK gas industry at the event, organised by The Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers (IGEM) and The Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA).

Award-winning and shortlisted DTL clients included Morrison Utility Services, Balfour Beatty and SGN.

Chris Wood, Chief Executive of DTL, said: “As a training organisation specialising in the utilities sector, we were delighted to support this event. It is fantastic to see our clients being recognised for their contribution to the sector, and particularly to see a new apprenticeship award going to a young man who has excelled on one of our programmes.”

This year’s Gas Industry Awards champions were presented with their certificates and trophies at an awards lunch hosted by Journalist and Broadcaster Jennie Bond.

The winning individuals and organisations were

Manager of the Year: Wez Little, Synthotech

Wez Little, Synthotech Engineer of the Year: John White, Synthotech

John White, Synthotech Young Person’s Achievement Award: Andy Lewis, Cadent

Andy Lewis, Cadent Safety Award: Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Energy Efficiency Award: Wales & West Utilities

Wales & West Utilities Innovation Project Award: Taunton Deane Borough Council in partnership with Gas Tag for Technology

Taunton Deane Borough Council in partnership with Gas Tag for Technology Customer Service Award: Hannah Moseley, British Gas

Hannah Moseley, British Gas Innovation Product Award: ULC Robotics and tRIIO in partnership with Cadent

ULC Robotics and tRIIO in partnership with Cadent Leadership Award: Joanne Giles, Cadent

Joanne Giles, Cadent Company of the Year: Wales & West Utilities

The Special Recognition Award went to Adrian McConnell, of the Gas Safety Trust, and the Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to former IGEM President Chris Clarke, of Wales & West Utilities.

The full list of shortlisted candidates was:

Manager of the Year

Oliver Lancaster, Wales & West Utilities

Wez Little, Synthotech Limited

Adrian McConnell, Gas Safety Trust

Engineer of the Year

Matthew Blackburn, HomeServe Membership Limited

Tom Greenwood, QEM Solutions

Danny O’Malley, SGN Natural Gas

John White, Synthotech Limited

Safety Award

Balfour Beatty for GDSP loss time injury record

HomeServe Membership Limited for their Road Risk initiative

Morrison Utility Services and M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions for their People and Plant Interface

PSS Hire for The Click Stick

Innovation Product Award



Gas Tag for Safety Through Technology

Rosen in partnership with Northern Gas Networks for their PE syphon with remote monitoring

ULC Robotics, tRIIO and Cadent for their M1 live mains inspection crawler system

Innovation Project Award



Cadent, Advanced Plasma Power, Progressive Energy, Wales & West Utilities and CNG Fuels for their BioSNG project

Synthotech and ALH Systems in partnership with Northern Gas Networks for Project STASS

Taunton Deane Borough Council and Gas Tag for Technology for Compliance

Wales & West Utilities for their pioneering data capture

Company of the Year Award



SGN Limited

ULC Robotics

Wales & West Utilities

Customer Service Award



Hannah Moseley, British Gas

SGN Limited for their 3-year CX transformation

tRIIO for achieving business gain through customer performance improvement

Leadership Award



Jo Giles, Cadent

Maxine Long, National Grid Metering

Bethan Winter, Wales & West Utilities

Young Persons’ Achievement



Samuel Jones, Wales & West Utilities

Andy Lewis, Cadent

Hazel Richardson, DNV GL

Stephen Ward, Balfour Beatty

Energy Efficiency Award

Morrison Utility Services for their Environmental Awareness Training

Wales and West Utilities for their Heat Pumps Without Tears

DTL provides specialist training courses and apprenticeship programmes for major organisations in the gas sector and other utility and construction industries.

www.developtraining.co.uk