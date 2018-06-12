dormakaba releases product brochure designed specifically for the education sector

Leading manufacturer of access and security solutions, dormakaba has an extensive range of products suitable for almost every application scenario. The company’s new brochure helpfully collates all products suitable for the education sector as well as relevant smart and integrated solutions into one practical overview. The brochure includes: Entrances, Electronic Access Control, Mechanical Key Systems, Door Hardware and Accommodation.

Education projects, particularly universities, often feature high traffic areas as staff, students and visitors frequently move around the site. This can lead to difficulty in securing external doors effectively. As such, the brochure focusses on dormakaba’s integrated access and security solutions, which allow for easy access onto campus whilst maintaining a high level of security.

The final section of the brochure is dedicated to service and maintenance and the bespoke options available to dormakaba customers. A crucial requirement for any education facility, this will help to ensure the long-term compliance and functionality of every access and security solution installed.

“In one practical brochure, customers will have access to all dormakaba solutions ideally suited to the education sector,” explained Jenna Higgs, Marketing Manager at dormakaba.

“We pride ourselves on providing customers with a combination of both product and industry knowledge, alongside a strong commitment to service and support. We hope both existing and new customers find this new brochure a valuable resource for upcoming education projects.”

To get your copy of the new Education sector brochure from dormakaba, please download for free at www.dormakaba.co.uk or contact marketing.gb@dormakaba.com to receive your copy today.