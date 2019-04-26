Dominator Peak Pro Selected for Prestigious HVAC Project

Crane Fluid Systems have supplied Dominator Peak Pro manifold assemblies to Wenlock Works, a major refurbishment in Shepherdess Walk, Shoreditch, London N1.

The Dominator Peak Pro was selected by M&E contractor Imtech for the heating and air conditioning system for this project. The manifold assembly is energy saving, easily configurable with a small foot print and equal length pipework, so it’s much easier to install on any typical fan coil unit.

The refurbishment of the 6-storey office building has been designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman Architects, who have added two additional storeys at roof level and an 8-storey extension on rear of the building. Air is to be supplied through a raised access floor and circulated through soffit mounted FCUs, screened in a central zone above an expanded mesh raft. With a re-clad brick exterior and factory style windows, the exterior will be contemporary but still fit with the surrounding area.

www.cranebsu.com