District heating is hot topic at REHAU workshop

REHAU’s District Heating Workshop in Birmingham was a sell-out, with delegates from across the Midlands discovering more about the benefits and practicalities of district heating.

The free workshop in June was attended by consultants, contractors, local authorities, developers and housing associations, and featured a number of industry experts each talking about a different aspect of district heating.

Speakers on the day included Nicky Butterworth (BEIS) who spoke about HNIP funding, Phil Jones (CIBSE) who gave a presentation on the CIBSE Code of Practice for Heat Networks, Craig Groberty (3D Technical Design Ltd) who give a short talk on de-risking the civil environment and installation as well as a cost comparison between polymer and steel pipework, and REHAU’s Alexandra Ivanchuk who talked about innovation in heat networks.

A case study also demonstrated how district heating works in practice, and there was an opportunity to join breakout sessions led by Laura Brealey (Bevan Brittan LLP), Martin Crane (Carbon Alternatives) and Gareth Jones (FairHeat).

Steve Richmond, REHAU’s Head of Marketing and Technical for the Building Solutions division, said: “The workshop in Birmingham was one of the busiest ones we’ve held yet, and this reflects a growing appetite for this efficient and innovative kind of heating system. We hope that the ttendees that came on the day will have taken away a better understanding of the technology and its benefits and how they might be able to incorporate it into their next project.”

REHAU will be holding one further free District Heating workshop in the UK this year. If you are interested in booking a place at the event in Edinburgh this October email Julia.Hepburn@rehau.com or visit www.rehau.co.uk/districtheating