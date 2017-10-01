Digital infrastructure and thoughtful buildings up for discussion in Voltimum Theatre at Smart Buildings 2017

Voltimum* will feature prominently at this year’s Smart Buildings 2017. As well as the inaugural Voltimum Smart Solutions Awards taking place on 11th October, Voltimum also has its own dedicated theatre, with seminars on key topics taking place across the three days of the show.

Returning to Birmingham’s NEC, Smart Buildings 2017 will be held on 10-12th October 2017.

Tuesday’s sessions will include a talk by Legrand UK’s Richard Haywood who will discuss why digital and electrical infrastructures are vital if we are to benefit from the upcoming technological revolution.

Also on a packed first day Paul Collins of NICEIC will explore the opportunities smart buildings can offer electricians, looking at some of the technology electricians could be installing, as well as some of the training and codes of practice that may apply.

Finishing the day off will be Mark Warburton of KNX UK and Ivory Egg. Mark has worked in the smart home industry for over 12 years in both New Zealand and the UK. In this session Mark will be explaining how to create ‘thoughtful buildings’ using KNX.

On Wednesday Simon Buddle, Education Director for CEDIA EMEA, reflects on his expertise and experience in the home integration industry to take a closer look at the business opportunities that are emerging for traditional electricians with smart technology.

On the final day David Shephard of ABB will be delivering back-to-back sessions firstly on the ‘App Smart Home’ followed by ‘Reducing Carbon with Low Temperature Networks’.

Eddie Embleton, Voltimum UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: “For the Voltimum Theatre at Smart Buildings 2017, we have worked closely with our industry partners to tailor an informative and valuable seminar programme. The talks will cover smart technology in both residential and commercial environments and will provide insight into how electrotechnical professionals can access the benefits of installing and providing this technology for their clients.

“We will also be holding our inaugural Smart Solutions Awards. These awards will champion installers who have demonstrated creativity and excellence on residential and light commercial projects over the past year. They will also celebrate manufacturers and wholesalers who offer solutions and services that are helping to facilitate the growth of this exciting market and have gone the extra mile to equip installers today, for the industry tomorrow.”

Smart Buildings 2017 is free to attend – register here: http://www.ukconstructionweek.com/smart-buildings

*Voltimum is an international digital hub that provides product reviews, news, expert advice and technical articles to give its users all the information and tools necessary to make the right decisions.