Delta-Simons first to win Client Advisor of the Year at industry awards

Environmental consultancy Delta-Simons is the first company to take home the trophy for Client Advisor of the Year; a new category at the coveted Lincolnshire Construction and Property Awards.

The annual black-tie event, which welcomed more than 350 guests at the Doubletree by Hilton in Lincoln last Tuesday (5 February), celebrated Lincolnshire’s leading projects and players in the construction and property industry.

Headquartered in Lincoln, Delta-Simons operates from nine locations across the UK and employs more than 100 environmental professionals who specialise in health & safety and environmental and sustainability services, working on a range of premier commercial and residential schemes.

At the awards Delta-Simons were up against two other impressive finalists – planning consultant Globe Consultants Limited and landscape architect Influence – for the Client Advisor of the Year accolade, which celebrates companies that provide leading support, advice and professional services within the industry in Lincolnshire.

One of the firm’s recent, notable projects includes The Parklands; a new residential community in the village of Sudbrooke led by Lincoln-based Jackson & Jackson Developments. Delta-Simons provided ecological planning and design services, including arboricultural surveys, great crested newt surveys and translocations to a newly constructed pond feature.

Delta-Simons also undertook geotechnical and contaminated land investigations on the award-winning regeneration project for the Lincolnshire Co-Op via chartered surveyors Banks Long and Co.

At the Lincolnshire Construction & Property Awards, which are organised by the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, the judges praised Delta-Simons for its range of innovative solutions in response to difficult situations and projects. The comments included:

“The judges were particularly impressed by Delta-Simons’ approach to social and economic impact on the local community. As an environmental and sustainability consultant, sustainability underpins everything they do, going above and beyond to help the team save energy and waste, for example; subscribing to the governments cycle to work scheme and offering waste and water reduction initiatives to name a few.”

Paul Bennett, unit director for the Midlands region at Delta-Simons, said: “You are only as good as the team around you and the clients that you have, and this award is recognition that we have both a fantastic team and strong client base.

“We are very proud to be part of a number of key projects that are transforming Greater Lincolnshire and are so pleased to have secured this accolade, which is testament to the outstanding work of our Lincoln-based teams and the support of the wider business.

“Thank you to those that have passed on kind messages of support and to the judges for their praise – we will be sure to channel this positivity going forward as we continue to maintain our reputation as an environmental champion within the county.”

Over £3,500 was raised on the night for chosen charity Kids – a Lincolnshire-based charity that supports disabled children, young people and their families.