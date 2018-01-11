Decorative Wall & Bollard exterior lighting from Luceco

Luceco Decorative Wall and Decorative Bollard LED luminaires are ideal for modern and creative exterior lighting. Suitable for many applications including public areas in commercial, retail and hospitality environments, this luminaire range is also at home in residential and domestic settings. 9W and 10W respectively, equivalent to a 26W PL lamp, both luminaires provide indirect light distribution and 30,000 hours of maintenance free, energy efficient exterior illumination.

Decorative Bollard comes ready for root mount installation and has an attractive anthracite IP65 aluminium housing with polycarbonate optic providing a stylish and sleek appearance. Also benefitting from the same robust construction, the surface mounted Decorative Wall luminaire complements the Decorative Bollard in terms of styling and provides glare free yet effective energy saving illumination to enhance an outside space.

