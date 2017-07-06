Deadline for HVR Awards entries extended to July 28

The deadline for this year’s prestigious HVR Awards has been extended to Friday, July 28. From the new ‘Wholesaler/Distributor of the Year’ category to the returning ‘Trainee of the Year’ accolade, the 2017 HVR Awards will shine a light on all of those who go the extra mile.

Entering this year’s awards is easier than ever, via the online form at www.hvrawards.com.

Nominations are also being sought for any companies or individuals who deserve recognition for their outstanding work and commitment.

Entries and nominations for the Wholesaler/Distributor of the Year, Customer Service Person of the Year and Trainee of the Year categories will then face an industry vote.

The remaining categories, which include Commercial/Industrial Ventilation Product of the Year, Commercial/Industrial Heating Product of the Year, Commercial/Industrial Air Conditioning Product of the Year, Sustainable Product of the Year, Sustainable Project of the Year and Contractor of the Year, will be judged by an independent panel.

The winners will be announced at an Awards Gala to be held at London’s Chelsea Harbour Hotel on Thursday, October 26.

The 2017 HVR Awards are backed by lead sponsor BESA, Albion, Altecnic , Brymec, Stokvis and Toshiba. With bespoke packages available, sponsoring the event is the perfect opportunity to show your support for the industry’s finest, whilst projecting your brand to a highly relevant and captive audience.

