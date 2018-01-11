DANLERS team up with CASAMBI to deliver wireless control of energy-saving sensors

DANLERS are proud to announce the launch of a new range of energy saving controls in collaboration with CASAMBI, one of the world’s leading providers of smart wireless lighting control technologies.

DANLERS ‘CASAMBI enabled’ PIR occupancy sensors with daylight control communicate wirelessly by Casambi’s award winning software. Casambi uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to provide mesh network control without needing a wired gateway or Wi-Fi network connection. Unlike traditional wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Casambi’s use of BLE ensures there is no single point at which the communication signal can fail.

Using Casambi software, a ‘CASAMBI enabled’ occupancy sensor can be used to control individual or groups of smart luminaires automatically when an area is occupied. Control settings on the PIR sensors, such as response to changes in daylight levels, can quickly and easily be managed via the Casambi app, rather than relying on making changes from the sensor device. The app is free of charge and available for Android & Apple iPhone platforms.

The Casambi system is ideal for retrofitting into existing installations because there is no need for additional wiring to communicate between devices. New enabled controls, including the DANLERS sensors, can be added to a network at any time making the system not only scalable but flexible and cost effective.

