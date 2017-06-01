Daikin Applied UK in brand partnership deal with the HVAC & Refrigeration Show

Daikin Applied UK is the latest big name to join the growing list of exhibitors at the upcoming HVAC & Refrigeration Show (January 23-25, 2018, ExCel, London). It’s the company’s first time at the event and with a number of new products set to make their UK debut, visitors will among be the first to get access to them.

Daikin Applied (UK) is a market leader in energy efficient AHU and chiller products and servicing. The company manufactures and supplies applied products for the HVAC community including chillers, AHU systems, fan coils with an after sales service of full lifecycle care.

Marketing Manager Nikita Patel said: “The HVAC & Refrigeration Show is the only exhibition from a UK point of view which best suits what we do. It’s a very good networking opportunity for different sectors and the ideal platform for us to showcase our solutions to a targeted audience. We’re looking forward to launching a number of new products.”

The move to London also played a part in the decision to sign. “It’s very busy in London at the moment,” adds Nikita. “It’s a great move for the show and I think we will see it continue to grow and build from there.”

Daikin Applied UK also joins other leading names as brand partner and will be hosting an exhibitor’s drinks reception on the first night of the show and taking over the Business Hub the next day, for a working lunch with invited sponsors and guests.

Event manager Karena Cooper said: “The addition of Daikin Applied UK will be a huge draw for visitors and we are looking forward to seeing them unveil their latest technologies at the heart of the show.”

In addition to a wide range of exhibitors, the event will feature the series launch of the national SkillFRIDGE competition; working lunches for sponsors and invited guests plus three days of live debates and seminars.

The CPD accredited seminars will span two theatres – the HVACR Theatre and the Training & Skills Theatre – sponsored by Toshiba. Both will feature speakers from UK and European Associations, with the Institute of Refrigeration and WorldSkills UK presentations taking centre stage.

Organiser Datateam Business Media Ltd is very interested to hear from any potential speakers in industry and academia.

For more information visit www.hvacrshow.com