CPD Guide to working with the F-Gas Regulations

Mitsubishi Electric has released a free, CPD-Accredited Guide to working with the F-Gas Regulations to help anyone involved in air conditioning understand how this will affect them and their equipment.

“There is a lot being said about refrigerants and F-Gas at the moment, so we wanted to produce a useful guide for anyone involved in the air conditioning industry,” explains Graham Temple, Marketing Manager for the company’s range of split air conditioning systems.

“People need to be aware that there are some actions that are imminent but there is also plenty of time to plan for future milestones in the F-Gas phase down process.”

The Guide looks at the background to the regulations and why they have come about; how the phase down is planned to operate and what this means for both air conditioning systems and their owners.

The overriding objective of the legislation is to reduce emissions of fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-Gases) used predominantly in the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors which make a significant contribution to climate change.

The Guide, therefore, looks at the strengthening of obligations on leak checks, repairs, recovery and training and includes details of bans on certain F-Gases in some applications.

“We want to help installers, consultants and building operators understand how the F-Gas Regulations will affect them both now and into the future,” ends Temple.

