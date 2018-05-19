CPA Responds to Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety

The Construction Products Association (CPA) has responded to Dame Judith Hackitt’s Review into Building Regulations published this morning (May 17). The review follows the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

The CPA was invited to contribute towards the Review and was asked to Chair Working Group 3: Regulations and Guidance and contribute to two further working groups – Working Sub-Group 1 & 2: Golden Thread, and Working Group 6: Quality Assurance and Products.

Peter Caplehorn, Construction Products Association Deputy Chief Executive and Chair of the Review’s Regulations and Guidance Working Group, said: “The Independent Review led by Dame Judith Hackitt has outlined the clear responsibilities necessary to ensure a disaster like this can never happen again.

“This is an important chance for the entire construction industry to show we are ready for an overhaul of how high-rise, high-risk buildings are designed and built, and ultimately how we are held to account.

“Any reforms which can provide greater clarity on how buildings meet safety requirements and the technical attributes of the products that go into them, are much needed. Furthermore, the recommendations’ emphasis on creating a digital record of a construction project will go a long way to addressing the impact of product substitution and value engineering, quality of training and poor installations.

“The Construction Products Association fully supports the Review’s recommendations and looks forward to continuing our work with government, our members and the construction industry to roll out the implementation programme.”