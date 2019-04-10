CP Electronics simplifies lighting control installations with new video Tech Reel

Following high demand from installers, a new online video library from CP Electronics has been launched to help contractors with the installation processes of its lighting control systems.

Hosted on the CP Electronics website, the new Tech-Reel videos allow installers to access a wide range of ‘how-to’ videos on site, ensuring products are installed correctly.

With new videos being uploaded regularly throughout the year, the Tech-Reel video library includes; unboxing videos, programming guides, product assembly, wiring, termination and installation videos.

Available on desktop and via a mobile browser, contractors can use the new videos to gain further knowledge prior to beginning a job, or when troubleshooting a problem on site.

Products included in the videos include presence and absence detectors, dimming switches, and CP’s Vitesse Modular control system.

Mike Brooks, Marketing Manager, at CP Electronics, said: “Our new Tech Reel is a great tool for contractors to ensure CP products are installed to the highest quality. By having access to it via smartphones, customers can quickly get the answers they need while on site and get on with the job at hand – having obvious benefits for productivity and meeting deadlines.

“By installing lighting controls in line with our best practice videos, the commissioning process also becomes far simpler and minimises any risk of having to make changes after the installation has taken place.”

The Tech-Reel video complements CP’s already extensive resource library which includes; the knowledge-hub, technical bulletins, CPD seminars, BIM and CP’s digital library. These resources are available to ensure installers have all the resources and tools needed to complete projects correctly, safely and efficiently.

CP Electronics’ Tech Reel can be found at: https://www.cpelectronics.co.uk/technical-videos