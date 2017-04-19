CP Electronics makes light work of energy efficiency

Lighting the way

Originally built in the first half of the 16th Century, the Old Low Light is a grade two listed building, the oldest of its kind on the North Shields fish quay. For centuries, the Old Low light was a major part of the North Shields fishing community, where its lighthouse helped guide generations of mariners to safety across the turbulent waters of the Tyne.

Having fallen into disrepair, a group of local enthusiasts set about bringing the building back to life and with the support of North Tyneside Council, and funds from the Townscape Heritage Initiative and the Coastal Community Fund (CCF), the building was completely renovated before re-opening its doors in March 2015. This project saw a complete re-vamp of the interior with a café, shop and top floor venue for hire to the public. Overall, the changes gave the building giving a comfortable and attractive finish, further adding to its appeal.

A ray of light

In particular, the specification of MW3SA microwave presence detectors helped control lighting levels, as lighting is only in use when the room is occupied. This helps reduce any unnecessary energy consumption in the form of lights being left on when the room is vacant. The MWS3A offers a unique presence detection capability by using an adjustable head. By changing the angle of the head, different detection patterns can be achieved to suit the application. Its design features an innovative locking mechanism, allowing the MW3SA to be fixed in position to ensure optimal detection patterns depending on the application. Featuring a plug-in connection design, the MW3SA makes installers’ lives easier by simplifying the installation process and reducing overall installation time. All functionality is fully programmable using the UHS5 or UNLCDHS programming handsets from CP Electronics.

Working in tandem with the MW3SA, the EBDSPIR range of passive infrared (PIR) presence detector provides automatic control of lighting loads with optional manual control. The PIR can turn lights on when a room is occupied, and off when the room is empty.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Drawing on decades of experience in energy-saving lighting controls, the solutions delivered by CP Electronics were extraordinarily well received, by all accounts

Guy Moody, Manager at Old Low Light, the end user for the project, commented: “As a charity, we need to be extremely cost-conscious at all times. As such, we are constantly exploring ways to economise so that we have more resources available for initiatives which will support us in our mission of bringing to life nearly 900 years of marine heritage. The solutions provided by CP Electronics will help minimise energy wastage and, therefore, cost.”

Simon Fletcher of Fletcher Electrical, the contractor involved on the project, explained: “The simple, intuitive design of CP’s range of presence detection products helped save a huge amount of time on the project. This allowed us to deliver, on time and within budget. On top of that, the customer was over the moon and the end result looked great.”

