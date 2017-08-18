CP Electronics launches miniature PIR for outdoor luminaire integration

A miniature IP65-rated PIR presence detector has been launched by CP Electronics, allowing for maximum ease of integration and installation into outdoor luminaires.

The EBMHS-IP miniature PIR presence detector from CP Electronics, the UK’s leading supplier of lighting controls, has been tested and approved to IP65 rating in accordance to BS60598-1 2015 standards for 15 minutes, demonstrating impressive water ingress protection. This makes it suitable for external applications including car parks and street lighting.

With a range of up to 16m at a 7m mounting height, the EBMHS-IP can be supplied pre-wired with an RJ11 plug for connection to the relevant power supply. For lighting manufacturers, it presents a fully integrated control solution, approved to the same ingress protection standards as luminaires themselves. The product has also passed extensive vibration testing, further demonstrating its durability.

John Mercer, Senior Product Manager at CP Electronics said of the product: “The EBMHS-IP has been carefully designed to integrate seamlessly into the luminaires of lighting manufacturers. We made a conscious decision to design and test this product to the IP65 rating, as this is the recognised standard for outdoor applications. The fact that the product passed this testing gives lighting manufacturers confidence that there is an effective control solution, approved for the same level of water ingress as their own luminaires for outdoor applications.”

CP Electronics work closely with lighting manufacturers, meeting their needs for design, technical collaboration and production standards. For further information about the CP Electronics range of OEM lighting control solutions, please visit www.cpelectronics.co.uk.