CP Electronics grows Scotland team in response to new legislation

CP Electronics, the UK manufacturer of energy controls has further expanded its presence in Scotland, with the addition of a new dedicated sales and technical support team.

The company has appointed Brian Hedley as Area Sales Manager for projects, backed by Neil Baldwin delivering support for its green-i range of controls, and John Peter Haughey, who will deliver technical support and commissioning. Together they bring more than 30 years’ experience to the team, in a move that will enable CP Electronics to take advantage of new energy efficiency regulations introduced towards the end of last year.

The Assessment of Energy Performance of Non-Domestic Buildings (Scotland) regulations released in September 2016, states that owners of non-domestic buildings in Scotland with a floor area of more than 1,000sq m must identify energy efficiency improvements on their properties before they can be leased or sold. All buildings that are not constructed to the energy standards set out in the 2002 Building Regulations for Scotland, now require a detailed plan prepared by a qualified organisation, setting out the implementation of measures to both improve the energy performance of the property and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

CP Electronics is well positioned to implement energy efficient lighting controls in commercial buildings throughout Scotland with its range of lighting control products which are continually being developed.

Sales and Marketing Director Mark Andrew, said: “In our experience, controlling lighting with a presence detector can save up to 60% of lighting energy costs dependent on occupancy behaviour and the amount of natural light available.

“At a time when commercial building owners in Scotland are being put under scrutiny, our intelligent lighting control products are a quick and effective way for them to realise efficiency targets, enabling them to keep buildings in use for longer periods. With a larger dedicated sales and technical team in Scotland, we can further enhance both our innovative solutions and our unrivalled expertise to the market.”