CP Electronics gives voice to single and multi-room scene-setting via cloud-based apps

The new RAPID Scene Control solutions from CP Electronics, the UK leader in lighting control, gives the ability to customise lighting in offices and commercial buildings on a room by room basis using voice recognition and through cloud-based apps via a tablet and smartphone.

This versatile, energy and cost-saving system works in conjunction with the system’s dimming lighting control modules (LCMs) and dimming luminaries. This integration allows RAPID to achieve advanced scene-setting capability across individual rooms and multiple floors.

The use of a tablet or PC, especially if configured to voice recognition, provides end users with real convenience and ease in set-up. Using the simple command, “room recall”, the RAPID control system allows set-up of the lighting control within a single room, using voice only.

RAPID Scene Control can be used in a wide range of applications, allowing users to set different lighting moods. Set up within each room through RAPID scene select plates or network Wi-Fi using a new cloud-based app created by CP Electronics. Compatible with Windows 10, iOS and Android devices, it gives end users instant scene control of their environment.

At the commissioning stage, CP Electronics works with clients to create unique personal profiles, configured to the end users’ exact requirements. This provides simple, intuitive scene control settings, with visuals of each room for easy identification via touch-screen buttons or voice recognition.

“It really is a simple, effective solution that helps end users create the right quality of lighting, ensuring end user wellbeing. We work with clients to determine what they need. Once set up, they can switch between different scenes using the app, control plate or voice recognition,” explains John Mercer, Senior Product Manager at CP Electronics.

RAPID Scene Control is part of the wider RAPID lighting control system, offering end users patented energy measurement technology and reporting benefits provided by CP Electronics.

CP’s RAPID Scene Control is a result of significant investment in research and development at its London-based manufacturing facility, in response to market demand. CP Electronics is well positioned to deliver new products to market quickly, with its own dedicated R&D specialist engineers, mechanical designers, and facilities to produce prototypes within fast lead times.

For more information, please visit:

www.cpelectronics.co.uk/rapid