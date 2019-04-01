Covering all verticals

Distech Controls has created individual market-specific brochures to make selecting building control solutions as easy as possible for architects, system integrators and end users.

Distech Controls, an innovation leader connecting people with intelligent building solutions, has developed a number of easy-to-understand brochures that will help those looking to use its products in different market segments.

The new booklets have been developed to demonstrate the outstanding product ranges available to the hospitality, office & commercial, data centre, healthcare and education sectors.

“Understanding what a product does and how it can help the application can be a daunting task for specifiers and end users,” comments Simon Ward, Director of Sales – UK & Ireland at Distech Controls. “These new guides aim to make the product selection process easier for everyone. Our system integrators can take these to the clients and give them much more detail about what a product does in an easily digestible way.”

Finding the right solution

As a manufacturer of a plethora of connected building solutions, Distech Controls is in a unique position to offer customers BMS solutions which fit their needs. The company will work together with the system integrator, specifier and/or end-user to assess the buildings requirements and create a solution that is perfectly suited to the environment.

The booklets, which can be downloaded from the Distech Controls website, provide a helpful overview of the vertical market, the reasoning behind using connected building solutions and which products from the Distech Controls range could be used and where.

Download the brochures here: https://www.distech-controls.com/en/eu/solutions/

For more information about Distech Controls’ connected building solutions, please visit www.distech-controls.com.