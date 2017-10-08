Counting down to Smart Buildings 2017

We are just a few days away from the opening of Smart Buildings 2017, which takes place over three days as part of UK Construction Week.

Sponsored by KNX UK, Smart Buildings 2017 is also supported by prominent trade organisations, including The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) and the Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA).

The show is free to attend, and, if you haven’t registered yet, here are just a few of the highlights on offer:

Celebrity speakers: Expert opinion from George Clarke, Steph McGovern and Tom Dyckhoff.

World premiere of Tufeco Modular Homes: See how great design and ingenuity are creating solutions to new challenges.

Smart Buildings Hub: Discover the latest smart revolution, new ways to manage cyber security risks in IoT and the improvements of wellbeing in the workplace. Speakers include Iain Gordon of KNX UK, Steve Martin of the ECA and Jas Clare of Helvar.

Plenty of fun: Enjoy a Dodgeball Tournament, Beer & Ale Festival and Casino Night, all on site.

Also on offer are free CDP safety workshops, the Voltimum Smart Solutions Awards, industry-leading exhibitors and more.

Smart Buildings 2017 is one of nine shows taking place as part of UK Construction Week, the UK’s largest construction trade event. Taking place on 10th-12th October 2017 at Birmingham NEC, UK Construction Week will unite over 650 exhibitors with an audience of over 30,000 trade visitors.

For free registration please visit: www.smartbuildingslive.co.uk/register