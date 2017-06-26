CORGI and The Association of Electrical Safety Managers join forces to offer free support to government organisations in wake of Grenfell Tower disaster

Following the devastating Grenfell Tower fire disaster, CORGI Technical Services and the Association of Electrical Safety Managers (AESM) are working together to offer free, confidential support to local and national government organisations, to help avoid similar incidents in the future.

Claire Heyes, CEO of CORGI Technical Services stated: “The terrible disaster at Grenfell Tower is something that has touched us all and brought about a desire to work together to prevent anything like this unnecessarily ever happening again.”

A significant number of all fires in the home are caused by electrical faults which continues to be a big risk area for local authorities and residents alike. Identifying these and other potential electrical hazards in properties will enable authorities to focus their safety activities and take faster action where needed.

CORGI Technical, in partnership with the AESM, are therefore offering Local Authorities, Housing Associations & the Government a FREE review of all digital electrical documentation of high and medium rise flats.

Using their revolutionary Compliance Document Management System (CDMS) CORGI Technical will carry out checks to identify where there is NO RCD protection, hardwired smoke detection, circuit resistance and accuracy of completion INSTANTLY, using the CORGI CDMS Software, and provide a full confidential report free of charge.

Any organisation interested in taking up this offer should contact CORGI Technical Services directly on Tel: 01256 548 040 or email enquiries@corgitechnical.com

*Figures taken from the Government’s Fire Statistics England April 2015 to March 2016