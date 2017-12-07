COOLAIR AWARDED ELITE PARTNER STATUS BY MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

Coolair Equipment has boosted its reputation for outstanding quality after being awarded a new industry leading accreditation.

The contractor, which has offices in Manchester, Cannock and Maidstone, has attained the coveted status of Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Quality Partner.

Deane Flint, sales and marketing director for Mitsubishi Electric, explained: “The Diamond Quality Partner status recognises that Coolair has achieved exceptional levels of training, skills and customer satisfaction as well as acknowledging its expertise in the design and installation of HVAC systems using Mitsubishi Electric’s range of products.”

Coolair became one of the first companies to receive the accreditation after its installations in southern England were audited by an independent specialist, and it will continue to be audited to maintain its prestigious new status.

Mark Garstang, Coolair regional director, commented: “Having already built up a successful working relationship with Mitsubishi Electric as a Business Solutions Partner, we are delighted to have been invited to join a new Premier League of contractors that meet the world-renowned company’s high quality standards.

“As well as having our installations checked and validated, customers will benefit from our access to the full Mitsubishi Electric product range as well as its advanced tools to monitor and optimise system design for lifelong performance.”