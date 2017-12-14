Contract wins for SPIE UK, SOCOTEC, Holborn Building Services, Incentive FM and Charcon

SPIE Awarded £1.5m contract to develop cold storage

SPIE UK has been awarded a building services contract with NewCold, a specialist deep frozen warehousing and distribution global player, to support its development of a cold storage facility in Wakefield. The new build extension will increase the cold storage facility by 17,000sq m. NewCold provides a cold chain logistics service for European food manufacturers and retailers.

SOCOTEC awarded Brent Housing asbestos consultancy

SOCOTEC, formerly ESG, the provider of testing, inspection and compliance services – has won a £100,000, three-year contract to provide asbestos consultancy services for Brent Council. Under the renewed agreement, which runs until 2020, SOCOTEC will provide technical support to help manage any risk of asbestos across a portfolio of residential blocks and other properties.

Ambulance service recruits Holborn Building Services

Holborn Building Services (Holborn BS) has been contracted to undertake planned and reactive maintenance on air conditioning systems at sites operated by West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS). The contract from FM company J Tomlinson Ltd, covers 24 sites including the WMAS main HQ, ambulance station hubs, emergency call centres, drug storage areas and offices.

Charcon to supply Cycle Superhighway

Charcon, the commercial hard landscaping division of Aggregate Industries, has won the contract to supply materials for Leeds City Council’s new Cycle Superhighway between Leeds and Bradford. The £7.9m project will see segregated cycle routes on key roads through Leeds city centre. Work is due to begin in February.

Consultancy wins FM project with Camelot

Incentive FM Consultancy is delivering an intensive consultancy project for Camelot, which operates The National Lottery. Incentive has appointed a new Head of Facilities Management for Camelot to oversee the company’s FM operations and work with Incentive executives on this assignment. They will review the organisation’s FM operation and recommend any future structural and operational service delivery changes.