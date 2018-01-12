Conex Bänninger to present pioneering >B< MaxiPro press system at HVAC & Refrigeration Show 2018

Global leader in the design and manufacture of fittings, valves and accessories Conex Bänninger is set to exhibit its revolutionary >B< MaxiPro, alongside other product innovations, at the HVAC & Refrigeration Show in London’s ExCel centre on 23rd-25th January.

The company’s display on stand D16 will focus primarily on >B< MaxiPro, the latest of Conex Bänninger’s product developments.

Developed specifically for air-conditioning and refrigeration applications, >B< MaxiPro is a flame-free, robust press system which is quick and simple to use, providing a secure and permanent joint. The product utilises Conex Bänninger’s unique three-point press system, allowing for more efficient completion than traditional brazing.

Conex Bänninger will also be displaying its K65 series, a range of fittings ideal for use in high pressure pipeline systems up to 120 bar. The material’s mechanical strength means tube walls can be comparatively thin, making it lightweight and easy to handle.

Presented alongside will be the >B< press, a versatile press fitting system for use with hard, half-hard and soft copper tube, eliminating the need for solder, adhesives or additional jointing materials.

Press-tool partner Rothenberger will also be on stand D16 at the three-day event, offering live demonstrations of its tried and trusted lightweight press tools and jaws for press installations, including the Romax Compact TT model.

Bill Barlow, Conex Bänninger’s UK OEM & ACR Business Director, said: “The HVAC & Refrigeration Show will be a brilliant opportunity to showcase our strong product range, particularly the newly-launched >B< MaxiPro, our best-in-class solution for engineers and contractors which has been readily adopted as a fitting of choice in the UK air conditioning and refrigeration market.”

For more information on Conex Bänninger’s complete range of valves and fittings solutions, visit www.conexbanninger.com.