Climaflex® made of NMC Naturefoam The new reference in climate protection

NMC the leading international player in the development, production and marketing of synthetic foams has developed a foam based on renewable raw materials.

This innovation significantly improved the climate and energy performance of NMC products and helps towards protecting the climate and resources. As a family company, NMC stands for quality and climate protection.

Plant-based raw materials make the difference

The new NMC Naturefoam® is made mainly from polyethylene manufactured from sugarcane. Sugarcane

grows back every year absorbing CO2 as it grows and thereby saving finite resources such as oil. NMC

Naturefoam® is available for NMC quality brands CLIMAFLEX® and EXZENTROFLEX®.

Environmental product declaration (EPD) for Climaflex® made of NMC Naturefoam® shows impressive results

The EPD for the Climaflex range made of NMC Naturefoam® certified by the IBU (Institute for Construction & Environment) proves that the CO2 emission in the entire production process from cradle to the factory gate could be reduced to zero which is clearly better than initially estimated. In the production of the previous Climaflex formulation these emissions amounted to 62.8kg CO2 per m3 of foam whereas in common rubber insulation they can come between 200-220kg per m3 of foam.

Pipe Insulation made NMC Naturefoam® offers double the contribution to climate protection

Technical pipe insulation products carrying the proven NMC quality brands CLIMAFLEX® and EXZENTROFLEX® are improved by the use of at least 50% renewable materials. Recycled manufacturing scrap and additives to improve insulation values and fire protection complete the composition.

Top Class Product properties

CLIMAFLEX® and EXZENTROFLEX® from NMC Naturefoam® have the same technical properties as the previous CLIMAFLEX® in terms of:

Insulation values

Fire performance

Simple installation by craftsman

Longevity

Climate protection as a major driver in renovation and construction

Politicians and consumers are demanding more sustainability in all areas of life, including in the construction industry. Consistent environmentally conscious construction and restoration thus means

Using materials which generate fewer greenhouse gases,

Contain a high percentage of renewable raw materials

Manufactured by means of environmentally sensitive production processes.

