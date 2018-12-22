Cistermiser streamlines hydraulic valve range

Cistermiser, the market leader in intelligent washroom controls and water efficiency, is streamlining its market-leading range of hydraulic flush control valves to save valuable shelf space for merchant customers.

The High Sensitivity Low Pressure (HSLP) valve, suitable for tank-fed systems with a 0.5 to 3 metre head of water, is being withdrawn to slim down the range. Cistermiser will continue to supply the popular Standard (STD) and Low Pressure (LP) valves, which are colour-coded blue and green respectively.

Cistermiser hydraulic valves, fitted on the supply pipe to the urinal cistern, use a unique mechanism that prevents water waste by ensuring an auto-flush cistern is only filled and can only flush when the washroom is used. The valves operate in response to short-term pressure drops created by the use of taps or WCs on the same supply.

Mark Schlotel, Marketing Manager for Cistermiser, said: “Three now becomes two for our hydraulic valve range. We will be discontinuing the HSLP valve from 1st June 2018, with only a modest stock retained at our premises in Woodley, Reading, to cater for essential spares requirements.”

“The HSLP is a proven and long-established product in the Cistermiser catalogue, but there is no doubt that in recent years our best-selling IRC2 infrared urinal flushing control has become the solution of choice for high sensitivity low pressure applications. Our Trade merchant partners readily stock the IRC2, so they can recommend this product to installers alongside our STD and LP hydraulic valves for future projects, to offer a complete range of solutions.”

For more information on Cistermiser Keraflo, visit www.cistermiser.co.uk.