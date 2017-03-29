CIPHE President’s Dinner focuses on career development

Education and career development was the theme of this year’s Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering’s (CIPHE) ‘Dinner with the President’. Held on the 8th March at the Founders Hall, London, some 50 guests joined President Paul Williams to a special dinner, celebrating his tenure in the Institute’s most coveted position.

The dinner was attended by prominent figures from organisations serving the plumbing and heating industry, with Jonathan Edwards MP, Member of Parliament for Carmarthen East & Dinefwr, as guest speaker (Mr Williams is pictured above, left, with Jonathan Edwards).

Mr Williams took to the stage to discuss his career and the way it interweaved with CIPHE membership right from the very start of his apprenticeship. He emphasised how the CIPHE was developing clear paths of career progression, not just in the UK but worldwide, so that those just starting out as an apprentice could follow a structured route to strive for Chartered Engineer (CEng) status.

He also commented that “training has got to be fit for purpose” and on the role the Institute was taking in regard to enhancing apprenticeships. “Education and training are vital for the future of our industry, and we at the CIPHE, are pleased to be working with industry colleagues and employers on the development of the Plumbing and Heating Technician Trailblazer Apprenticeship.”

After praising members of the CIPHE’s overseas membership, especially in Hong Kong, where several members are putting themselves forward for registration as Chartered Engineers, the President went on to talk about the current positive buzz around the industry, and the amazing support he’s received from CIPHE Industrial Associates. Paul also covered the recent improvements which have been made to the CIPHE’s technical provision and the satisfaction he has gained whilst working on CIPHE campaigns to help safeguard the vulnerable.

After thanking, colleagues, friends and family, Paul finished his speech by saying, “This Presidency has been the highlight of my plumbing career. I can’t let it go by without saying a massive thank you to all who are in attendance and to those members who have supported me.”