CIBSE reveals bumper line-up for young engineers’ awards

Eight graduates and six employers have been shortlisted in this year’s Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) Young Engineers’ Awards sponsored by Andrews Water Heaters; Kingspan Industrial Insulation, Swegon Air Management and the CIBSE Patrons.

The Awards celebrate the industry’s best examples of young engineering talent, recognising the individuals whose academic and professional achievements set them apart from their peers and identify them as the stars of the engineering profession in the next generation. Not surprisingly, recognition in these awards is regarded as one of the highest accolades in the sector. Equally important are the employers whose award celebrates the organisations with progressive strategies for recruiting, nurturing and empowering young people.

Finalists for the CIBSE ASHRAE Graduate of the Year award are: Raphael Amajuoyi of Hurley Palmer Flatt and Loughborough University; Kathleen Hetrick of Buro Happold and University of Texas; Kiyomi Honjigawa of Buro Happold and Heriot-Watt University; Sharon Kidaha of Cundall and University of Sheffield; Lucas van Laack of Foster and Partners and University College London; Arton Merovci of Laing O’Rourke and London South Bank University; Ana Recio of Arup and University of the West of England; Baoying Tong of AECOM and University of Sydney.

The CIBSE Employer of the Year shortlist is: Banyards and InTandem Systems in the small category; Hurley Palmer Flatt and Elementa Consulting in the medium category; with Buro Happold and Norman Disney and Young in the large category.

The final will be held at the London headquarters of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) on October 12. Where the CIBSE ASHRAE Graduate finalists will be judged on a five minute presentation addressing the topic: Is engineering an art and should building services professionals be more creative in the way they approach projects?

Record entries

“We had a record number of entries this year from all over the world,” said chair of judges Tim Dwyer CEng FCIBSE. “The quality has remained consistently high for many years now and we are really looking forward to seeing these eight exceptional candidates perform in front of an enthusiastic audience.”

This year’s Graduate winner will enjoy a fully paid for trip to the ASHRAE Winter Meeting in Chicago. The second and third placed graduates receive £600 and £300 respectively from the Rumford Club and every other finalist receives £100 from the Manly Charitable Trust.

David Fitzpatrick, this year’s CIBSE Employer of the Year judging chair, said entries had been particularly difficult to separate: “The standard was very high, which is extremely heartening in light of the sector’s ongoing battle with skills shortages. “Many employers are clearly alert to the dangers of missing out on top quality engineers and the judges were delighted to see such a broad range of well-structured careers programmes that put young engineers at the heart of building services businesses.”

The event will also feature the IMechE annual lecture given this year by IMechE Construction and Building Services Division award winner Jo Harris from Eli Lilly, and the ASHRAE Presidential Lecture from Professor Bjarne W. Olesen will be looking at the influence of occupant behaviour on indoor environment and energy use in buildings.

The CIBSE Young Engineers’ Awards event on October 12 is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Please visit www.cibse.org/yea for further details.