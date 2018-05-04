CIBSE Certification approved by UKAS to certify to ISO 9001

CIBSE Certification has been accredited to certify Quality Management Systems (QMS) against ISO 9001 by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). ISO 9001, the international standard for Quality Management Systems, is an internationally recognised quality framework for products and services which meets both customer and regulatory requirements. This further UKAS accreditation supplements the existing accreditation to certify Energy Management Systems to ISO 50001.

Running an ISO 9001 certified QMS demonstrates a business’ commitment to meeting the needs of its customers and prioritising their satisfaction. It also demonstrates a streamlined and efficient quality assurance procedure that maximises success whilst keeping costs as low as possible. The standard opens new business opportunities with clients looking for assurance over quality and fulfils requirements for some tenders – particularly in the public sector.

Any organisation that has implemented the requirements of the standard, and operated the system for six months, may apply to CIBSE for ISO 9001 certification and benefit from their reputation as a UKAS accredited Certification Body and their industry-leading knowledge of the built environment sector. For any organisation that already has a UKAS accredited ISO 9001 certificate, the process of transferring to CIBSE Certification is very straightforward.

Dr Andrew Geens, Head of CIBSE Certification, said “This is an exciting development, extending our ability to offer certification of integrated management systems for quality and energy. I hope that the building services community will support this initiative by using us for their ISO 9001 certification, and for their clients’ ISO 50001 certification. We are also working towards accreditation for ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 to further expand the scope of our management systems certification service.”

For further information on applying for certification or transferring certification contact CIBSE Certification Ltd at ccms@cibse.org or call 020 8772 3649.