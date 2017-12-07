CIAT Launches New Range of DX Air Conditioners in Major Expansion of Building Services Offering

CIAT is expanding its offering with the launch of a range of high-performance DX air conditioners. The new range covers air conditioning systems for domestic and light commercial applications, including portables, high-wall splits, floor-mounted consoles, under-ceiling units, cassettes, ducted units, plus a range of multi-split outdoor condensing units. The new CIAT split systems are all based on inverter technology to offer excellent comfort and energy efficiency.

“CIAT has an established reputation of quality, innovation and comfort performance with its air-side products. Now, with the launch of the new DX range, CIAT’s offering covers all the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) requirements for most applications,” said David Dunn, director and general manager, CIAT Ozonair. “The launch of CIAT DX air conditioners gives installers and contractors a high-quality option at a highly competitive price point.”

CIAT’s new Stella high-wall split system offers full reversible operation under inverter control, Wi-Fi enabled control and monitoring. The high-efficiency unit has Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) values in excess of 7 and Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) values all above 4, putting it in the top rank of modern split systems.

The Mambo small commercial range of floor-standing console air conditioners features full inverter control and reversible heat pump operation. The units are highly flexible, with two air outlets and four air inlets, and can be sited on a wall or under a ceiling.

CIAT’s new Salsa cassette heat pump air conditioner has a 360 degree air-flow design to ensure even temperature distribution across a room, without creating draughts for occupants.

The new slim CIAT ducted range offers nominal cooling capacities from 3.52kW to 15.54kW and heating from 3.8kW to 17.6kW. Fully reversible and with in-built inverter control, the system offers a wide static pressure range, with a maximum static pressure of 160 pascals for high performance and energy efficiency.

Completing the range is a series of CIAT multi-split outdoor condensing units, with options capable of serving between two and five indoor units. They can be multiplexed in combination to offer high performance, compact cooling and heating for any size of project.

