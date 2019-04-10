Cheshire Barn Homes turns to renewables with Stiebel Eltron

Restoration experts Cheshire Barn Homes has demonstrated its commitment to energy efficient and environmentally-friendly development with the installation of Stiebel Eltron WPC and WPF ground source heat pumps at a landmark renovation project in Huxley, Cheshire.

Hoofield Hall Barns, originally constructed in 1837 before being rebuilt in the 1870s, incorporates six Grade II listed barns across an estate comprising of 17 listed buildings in total.

Stiebel Eltron’s installation partners Fervo fitted a selection of WPC and WPF ground source heat pump units, to suit the individual requirements of all six barns following their conversion to luxury homes.

Due to the complex nature of the site, and the small footprint of the barns themselves, all units were installed on bore hole probes, with some barns requiring the WPC as a compact option to save space and maximise living areas.

All heat pump systems are fully integrated with the estate’s ventilation system, maximising efficiencies and improving the usability of the system for residents.

The Stiebel Eltron WPC / WPF ground source heat pumps were chosen due to their status as industry leading renewable systems. Combining COP levels of up to 5.0, with heating flow temperatures that can rise to 60C, and fast and safe installation.

This is alongside access to the Stiebel Eltron internet service gateway that allows remote monitoring and easily scheduled maintenance.

Rhys Nevett, director at Cheshire Barn Homes, said: “Our aim at Hoofield Hall Barns was to restore beautifully unique listed buildings into luxury properties with sustainability at their core. From the foundation of the idea, Fervo, and the team at Stiebel Eltron, met the challenges of the development to help achieve a truly stunning and historic development, driven by renewable technologies.

“Due to the complexities of the site, Fervo and Stiebel Eltron offered us the customer service, knowledge and experience we required to achieve our goal. The success of the site is a reflection of that partnership, which in 2018 was recognised by the North West LABC as a regional finalist for building excellence.”

Mark McManus, managing director at Stiebel Eltron UK, said: “Quality is the key on a high-end project like this, and it speaks volumes of the standard that we provide that Cheshire Barn Homes decided to choose our ground source heat pumps as the preferred option for this scheme.

“The project presented a number of challenges that were expertly handled by both the products themselves and our installation partners Fervo, particularly installing the new units into heritage buildings with limited space.

“We’re passionate about ensuring that, wherever possible, renewable options are viable in both new-build and retrofit developments. This project is a source of great pride, and a ringing endorsement of the benefits of this technology for both homeowners and the environment.”

