Celestial LED Lighting from Luceco

Celeste is an attractive new circular LED luminaire from Luceco featuring a ‘corona’ backlight effect with a direct / indirect light distribution. The Celeste is ideal for many commercial and residential lighting applications boasting a market leading efficacy range of Llm/w 107. The backlit accent effect is available in red, yellow, green and blue plus a choice of decorative bezel trims including white, brushed chrome and steel finish. The luminaire can be surface, wall mounted, or suspended using a 3 point 1.5-meter suspension kit, an attractive “heavenly” pendant.

The Celeste offers up to 50,000 hours working life with no maintenance or re-lamping requirements which benefits the environment in terms of energy efficiency and lamp disposal. Available in 12, 21 and 30 W options (Lumen Output Range lm 1250 / 2200 / 3200) with standard output, digital dimming, microwave and emergency variants including self-test, this celestial luminaire offers “out of this world” energy saving credentials. Celeste is also available with an integral microwave sensor which further reduces energy consumption. With the corridor function selected, the sensor adjusts the light level to 10% of the normal level when the space is unoccupied.

www.luceco.com