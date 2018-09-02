Celebrating the engineer’s building performance achievements

Entries are being sought for the Building Performance Engineer of the Year category in the 2019 CIBSE Building Performance Awards.

The new Engineer of the Year category was created to recognise and reward the important work done by practicing building services engineers and their contribution to the performance of the built environment. It celebrates individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to engineering in 2015-2017.

Other categories for entry include:

Collaborative Working Partnership

Consultancy of the Year

Energy Mangement Initiative

Facilities Management Team

Learning & Development Award

Product & Innovations

Commercial/ Industrial Project of the Year

Leisure Project of the Year

Public Use Project of the Year

Residential Project of the Year

International Project of the Year

Test of Time Award

Winners will be announced at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 12 February 2019. To make your free entry or find out more about the awards visit www.cibse.org/bpa.