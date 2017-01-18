Cavendish Engineers sign CentraLine/Honeywell deal

Cavendish Engineers have signed a deal with Honeywell to become official CentraLine partners across their range of building management services.

Based near Old Spitalfields Market in East London, Cavendish Engineers have been in the industry for more than 20 years with a diverse portfolio of work that includes Westminster’s OFGEM building in Millbank, Broadgate Estates and British Land.

Speaking about the new partnership, Cavendish Engineers’ Managing Director, Steve Allen, commented: “We’ve built up a great reputation across the capital for first class facility management over the last two decades and this will enable a policy of self-delivery.

“Our new partnership with CentraLine means we can provide BMS solutions to further enhance our move to demand driven strategies and condition based maintenance.

“CentraLine is a go to brand used all over Europe so we’re delighted to be listed as an official partner.”