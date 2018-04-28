Case Study – Orient Express

Stewarts Lane railway depot in Battersea has been providing maintenance and stabling for the South East of England’s rolling stock since 1862 and was, at one point, the largest locomotive capacity in the Southern region. The facility has provided a service to London and its southern arterial rail system through two world wars, the steam days, nationalisation, electrification and privatisation. Having stabled the Royal Train, one of the depots main uses today is for the maintenance of the prestigious Orient Express.

After the installation of a Nor-Ray-Vac system in the high bay and main locomotive shed at Orient Express 28 years ago, the system now needed to be replaced. Orient Express approached Multigas and asked them to assist with the replacement of the existing and also an additional two areas that were previously unheated.

Entrance and exit doors often occupy the full width of the building and may be left open for many hours a day. When doors are open at both ends, a wind tunnel effect is created, cold air at high velocity is drawn into the shed. Keeping the shed warm enough for employees to work comfortably is compounded by the often north-south alignment of the tracks, which allows very little sunshine to warm the interior.

Nortek Global HVAC were able to offer the ideal heating and most effective and economic heating solution under the Reznor brand. Blanket heat coverage was not a necessity in the rail shed as only the areas where personnel are working needed to be heated. When operatives are working on one part of the train, zoning enables all other parts of the radiant heating system to be switched off. Over time this produces considerable fuel economies and cost reductions.

Economy and effectiveness were the two key criteria specified to be answered when selecting the heating system for the rail maintenance shed. Finding a solution to both in a single heating system can be challenging. One form of space heating technology, ideally suited to this cold and inhospitable working environment is the Nor-Ray-Vac radiant tube heating system.

Reznor replaced the old system with the latest Nor-Ray-Vac series system which was happily received by the client due to the past financial benefits of this type of heating system within a train depot environment.

The project was completed in three stages. Phases One and Two are where the complete rebuild of the carriages takes place for the Orient Express trains and were previously unheated bays. Phase One, an area of; 41m x 15m and 7m high saw the installation of Nor-Ray-Vac system consisting of 6 x 24kW burners with one flue discharge. Phase Two, an area of; 30m x 15m and 7m high saw the installation of a Nor-Ray-Vac system consisting of 6 x 18kW burners with one flue discharge.

Phase Three was the high bay and main locomotive shed where the steam locomotives are maintained on a regular basis. The Nor-Ray-Vac system was an exact replacement of the original to minimise the installation costs. The client was more than happy to replace the old system with the latest NRV series having experienced the financial benefits of an efficient radiant heating system within a train depot environment. The high bay of area; 30m x 20m and 12m high a Nor-Ray-Vac system of 10 x 18kW burners with one flue discharge was installed going around the perimeter of the bay, below the crane beam. The main locomotive of area; 77m x 15m and 7m high received a Nor-Ray-Vac system consisting of 18 x 18kW burners arranged in three zones with two flue discharges.

The Nor-Ray-Vac system combusts the fuel at the point of use enabling maximum efficiency with no distribution losses and has rapid response to changed conditions. It is uniquely designed to accommodate the building constraints and required zoning for the method of working within the shed. The flexibility of the radiant heating system meant that specific areas can be heated as required by the work patterns within the shed, keeping staff warm.

The client employed the services of Multigas to undertake the complete new and replacement works. Orient Express now benefits from a radiant heating system capable of maintaining the depot at a comfortable environment well into the late 2030’s.

Installation Summary

Venice Simpion Orient Express invested in a Nor-Ray-Vac continuous radiant tube heating system

Suspended from the roof, the continuous radiant tube heating system emits infra-red rays that warm only objects and people in their path

Low operating costs are achieved by concentrating the heat at low level

A heating system with flexibility in design – tailored to the exact requirements of the design brief

No movement of air – thus, dust and airborne particles are not moved around

No distribution losses – fuel utilised at the point of use

Technical Summary

Phase 1

Area 41m long x 15m wide

Height 7m

Volume 4305m 3

Heaters 6 x 24kW NRV burners with one flue discharge

Phase 2

Area 30m long x 15m wide

Height 7m

Volume 3150m 3

Heaters 6 x 18kW NRV burners with one flue discharge

Phase 3 – High Bay

Area 30m long x 20m wide

Height 12m

Volume 7200m 3

Heaters 10 x 18kW NRV burners with one flue discharge

Phase 3 – Main Loco Shed