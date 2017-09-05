Carlo Gavazzi presents a full Energy Management and Building Automation Solution at 2017 RWM

Energy management specialist, Carlo Gavazzi returns to this year’s RWM at the NEC, Birmingham on 12th – 14th September – the UK’s leading event for in the waste, energy and recycling industries. Discover the reasons why Carlo Gavazzi boasts one of the largest energy management and building automation ranges in the UK. Visit us on stand no 4B20-C21, located in the Supply & Demand Zone, which is the new home for exhibitors previously based at The Energy Event.

Energy Metering Range

Under the spotlight will be the favoured EM100 and EM300 Series with touchscreen technology, making standard user operations such as page scrolling, programming and parameter checks not only simpler but faster; as well as easy to read; it avoids any mechanical issues normally associated with using traditional keypads.

Whether you need the EM100 single phase energy meter direct connect up to 45A with pulse output, EM111 45A or EM112 100A direct connect with Pulse, Modbus or M-Bus options or the new EM340 65A direct connect 3 phase energy meter also with various outputs, imported exported energy and tariff management (also on the EM111 & EM112), we will have a meter that has outstanding ease of use and performance that provides a perfect solution.

Also on show will be the well-established EM200 series with its unique detachable display as well as, the latest WM20 smart modular power analyser which like its sibling the WM30 and WM40 offers faster communications for building automation networks using Modbus, BACnet over RS 485 or TCP/IP and Profibus, along with superior functions such as load monitoring measurement and comprehensive alarm management; all in a compact plug-and–play modular format that streamlines installation and simplifies inventory management.

Energy Metering Software

Supporting the extensive meter range Carlo Gavazzi offers multiple software solutions from a simple web based system VMU-C EM for monitoring small or single site installations of up to 32 meters or larger multisite installation monitoring for up to 3200 energy meters located anywhere in the world, with access to the meter information from any PC using a standard web browser.

This software makes single or multi-site energy metering easier and more cost effective as it doesn’t require a license fee and brings closer integration with Building Management Systems.

Building Automation

The Dupline® two-wire bus technology significantly simplifies the field level wiring, eliminates expensive wiring home runs and saves money on installation costs when compared with traditional device-to-DDC solutions. Furthermore, the significant installation cost reduction is achieved without increasing material cost due to the reduced need for DDC inputs and outputs (I/Os) and standard sensors.

Two-wire bus systems reduce commissioning time and offer the possibility to integrate HVAC and lighting controls, for example, at the field level – one network, two solutions. Systems are based on bus-powered sensors and small I/O modules. The cost savings of such a decentralised I/O solution can be considerable.

So whatever your need, experts will be available to give free advice on any aspect of energy metering, MID and cost allocation applications as well as, the once separated market of building automation. The team will demonstrate the benefits of the company’s extensive portfolio of energy meters, energy management software and building automation. So, if you have a specific project in mind that needs a rapid and cost effective install that encourages optimisation of energy consumption or may be looking for answers on how to manage their buildings efficiently, cut consumption and lower fuel bills we can show you a solution.

For more information regarding Carlo Gavazzi and its range of products, please visit the website: www.carlogavazzi.co.uk