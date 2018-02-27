Business Services Engineer

We’re innovation, curiosity and diversity – multiplied by 80,000 professionals in 150 countries. As a global leader in research-focused healthcare, we’re constantly learning and growing – and seeking people who share these goals.

The Position

Operating on a bustling site you’ll be working to carry out and deliver on a program of planned preventative maintenance, reactive maintenance and respond to helpdesk requests to keep the premises and facilities in prime operational order ensuring minimal downtime to the business. Requiring a blend of scheduled tasks, identification of trends and establishing backup procedures such as inventory and spares you’ll need to apply a well-coordinated approach to engineering and building services. With this balanced approach you’ll minimising the impact of the natural and predictable wear and tear that facilities face, whilst being well prepared for events that are more difficult to anticipate.

With a customer focus, this role has significant responsibility around safety of employees, contractors and guests and meeting the standards set out by HSE across a range of services, systems and controls will be important. You’ll also bring a desire to find new efficiencies and to make a positive impact across the business through clear communication, proactive approach and professionalism.

Who you are

You’ll be a multi skilled, practical professional, experienced in electrical, mechanical services and ideally air-conditioning systems. Have knowledge of relevant legislation and understanding of it to ensure compliance. Able to effectively diagnose and propose fixes to facilities problems, you’ll also have an awareness of budgets and must be able to meet health and safety standards. Comfortable working on your own initiative and as part of a team with proven ability to manage sub-contractors effectively, you’ll need to be proactive, organized and a good communicator.

