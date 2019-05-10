Business leader Jim Pridham becomes new ECA President

Highly respected businessman and electrical engineer Jim Pridham of JR Pridham Services Limited, has become ECA President.

Pridham began his electrical training in the Royal Navy, where he held various roles as an electrical mechanic on ships and submarines between 1971 and 1978.

Pridham finished his time in the Navy as a leading ordnance electrical mechanic and went on to work for Thames Water Utilities before forming his own company, JR Pridham Services Ltd in Reading in 1988. The company now has more than 90 employees.

New ECA President Jim Pridham commented: “It is a great honour to become ECA President, and I am grateful for the opportunity to champion the electrotechnical and engineering services industry.

“I look forward to working with ECA’s staff and members, our partners, and Government, to further raise the positive profile of our industry and tackle its biggest challenges, including fair payment, the skills shortage and Brexit uncertainty.”

Pridham takes over the Presidency from Malcolm Crofts of DH Crofts Limited, who has played an important role in championing the industry and the ECA’s role in supporting members to grow their businesses.

ECA CEO Steve Bratt added: “We are very pleased indeed that Jim Pridham, a great advocate of our industry, has become ECA’s new president. The ECA team look forward to working with Jim to further enhance the status of the wider engineering services sector.

“On behalf of ECA’s staff and members, we are very grateful to Malcolm Crofts for his active support and engagement with the issues facing the industry, and his achievements over the past year as ECA President.”