Building Engineering Services Association announces restructure

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) has reorganised its management and staff in order to focus resources on increasing value to members. It has reduced staffing levels in certain areas and consolidated member services in order to improve the efficiency of its operations.

These changes follow an extensive review period dating back two years to the appointment of current chief executive Paul McLaughlin and reflect a desire to accelerate the recruitment of new members and continue growing its training provision.

“In an ever-changing trading environment, it is important that we continually review our strategy,” said Mr McLaughlin. “A strategic review of activities has been undertaken to ensure that the Association is focussed on providing the products and services that most add value to members, and that these are delivered in the most efficient way possible.”

The Association has responded to extensive member feedback calling for particular focus on training; legal and commercial support. The decision was also taken to increase the amount of technical information generated from the considerable reserves of knowledge that already exist within member companies, reducing the need for a large internal technical team.

Our revised strategy and structure reflects the Association’s renewed focus on the areas of highest priority for members. “We are sorry that these strategic decisions have impacted directly on specific roles within the business,” said Mr McLaughlin. “However, difficult decisions come with the territory and, at a time of considerable economic uncertainty, it is crucial for the long-term success and prosperity of BESA and its members that we focus our resources in the areas where they can make most difference.”

