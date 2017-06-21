Build confidence and competence with CIBSE

Training and development provides both the company as a whole and the individual employees with benefits that make the cost and time a worthwhile investment. Well planned and delivered continuing professional development (CPD) is important because it delivers benefits to the individual, their profession and the public.

They say the most learning is done when ideas are being bounced off one another. In-house training brings different members of staff from all areas of a company together. This can mean that people gain a greater awareness of what each department does and how, as a company, they can move forward, working together, with their new knowledge from the tailored in-house training.

CIBSE Training offers a wide variety of building services courses, from introductory to more advanced levels. Their trainers are experienced practitioners who bring both a technical and practical knowledge of their subjects.

CIBSE Training’s Services Explained Portfolio

Building Services Explained

Those working in the field of facilities management and property will need to stay up-to-date with the latest developments and thinking in order to do their job effectively and efficiently. CIBSE Training has a collection of courses for those in a facilities management role. The most popular course, Building Services Explained, covers building services found in commercial buildings. The course looks at heating and cooling systems, how to use them efficiently and how they fit within a building. Electrical and renewable systems are also covered allowing the trainee to understand how they can have a considerable impact on the building’s energy use.

Mechanical Services Explained

Mechanical services are at the centre of a building’s internal environment and environmental impact. To enable you to take an active part in the design, installation or operation of these services you should both understand the principles and be able to apply technologies. To provide you with this knowledge and understanding, at the core of our course portfolio is a three day intensive Mechanical Services Explained course, ideal for people from different disciplines with extended responsibility for mechanical services as well as graduate schemes.

Electrical Services Explained

High quality electrical building services are essential for the modern world to operate. CIBSE’s course enables you meet that demand and give you a grounding in electrical services and equipment and a better appreciation of many of the issues associated with the design, installation and maintenance of electrical systems. You will develop your own engineering judgements and confidence when dealing with electrical issues.

Energy Assessor Training

CIBSE Training provides a comprehensive portfolio of courses for those wanting to become recognised energy performance specialists and assessors. The courses are specifically formatted for those who want to:

Join the Low Carbon Consultants (LCC) Register

Become a Low Carbon Energy Assessor (LCEA) to produce Energy Performance Certificates, Display Energy Performance Certificates

Become an accredited Air Conditioning Inspectors

Become a Heat Networks Consultant

Flexible Learning

In 2015 CIBSE Training launched its new look Online Learning platform. Designed by a collaborative group of key building services consultancies and contractors, the Online Learning Modules offer a practical, flexible and convenient alternative to classroom courses. The units allow students to take a coordinated journey through an individual topic or a series of topics. The units form the backbone of several corporate training schemes.

www.cibse.org