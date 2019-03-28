BSRIA’s Mike Smith wins ACR News Alan Moor Award

Hot-on-the-heels of BSRIA’s Engineering Director, Mike Smith, being made an Honorary Member of BSRIA, he has added to this accolade by being awarded the ACR News Alan Moor Award at a ceremony held on Thursday 21st March in London.

Mike was presented with this distinguished honour in front of 250 guests at the ACR News Awards ceremony at London’s Tower Hotel.

The award, given in memory of the former MD of Bitzer UK, celebrates and commemorates the contributions to the industry of an individual whose efforts have “largely gone unrecognised”.

The ACR News Awards celebrates achievements across the air conditioning and refrigeration industry, recognising exceptional products, extraordinary companies and remarkable individuals.

Mike said: “I am honored to have presented with this prestigious and worthy award, given in memory of the past Managing Director of Bitzer UK. This recognition is nestled within a set of extremely fine and outstanding industry awards.

It should be highlighted that this prize couldn’t have been presented to me without the hard work and research of BSRIA members and colleagues, who I would also like to take this opportunity to thank.”

