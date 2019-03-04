BSRIA to announce global HVAC trends at ISH 2019

BSRIA will be presenting global HVAC trends at ISH 2019 covering the latest market trends on Tuesday 12th March. The trade fair for HVAC + Water takes place from Monday 11th to Friday 15th March in Frankfurt, Germany. BSRIA industry experts will be available for one-to-one meetings from 11th – 14th March.

BSRIA’s “unmissable” presentation session from its recognised global experts will chart recent developments and opportunities in the global HVACR market. It is also a superb opportunity to network with such market experts.

ISH is the world’s leading trade fair focusing on intelligent and innovative conservation of resources and the use of renewable energies – especially water and energy in buildings. It sets trends for sustainable heating and air conditioning technology.

Anette Meyer Holley, Business Manager, Worldwide Market Intelligence (WMI), BSRIA, said: “Uncertain times need certainty but latest WMI research highlights growth and opportunities in the HVACR market. At the BSRIA presentation, current trends and market findings will be released.

The ISH Trade Fair offers a fantastic chance to attend this flagship show in the industry exhibition calendar for 2019. As ever, it also offers the opportunity to network with fellow peers and pose questions to BSRIA industry specialists.

It is significant times with new HVACR and industry innovations and technologies entering the market. At the same time, tightening F-gas regulations and challenging market conditions force companies to consider new business models to compete in the market place.

Europe is at the forefront of driving forward energy efficient solutions to meet demands of the future, while also considering the environmental impacts, despite economic, commercial and political challenges.

Overall the market for AC, heating and renewables is estimated at around €30 billion, estimated to reach some €34 billion by 2022; with the fastest growth coming from renewables, but more modest growth of a CAGR of some five per cent in AC and two per cent from heating.”

BSRIA’s industry presentations will cover:

The traditional and renewable heating landscape in Europe and worldwide.

Latest trends in the air conditioning and refrigeration markets.

Smart Building Controls

The HVAC industry of the future.

The session will be followed by conclusions and “Q&A”, refreshments and networking. One-to-one meetings are available between Monday 11th – Thursday 14th March and can be booked with BSRIA industry experts.

Where: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Room: Room Dialog, Hall 9.2.

When: Tuesday 12th March at 18:00 – 20:00 hrs.

To book: Contact Tracey Tilbry on tracey.tilbry@bsria.co.uk or +44 (0)1344 465 512 or +44 (0)1344 465 510.

Register here: ISH 2019