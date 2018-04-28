BSRIA staging 2018 Soft Landings Conference

BSRIA is staging its third flagship Soft Landings Conference 2018: Soft Landings – a culture for all projects. It will take place on Friday 15th June at RICS in London.

Soft Landings is a building delivery process which runs through the project, from inception to completion and beyond, to ensure all decisions made during the project are based on improving operational performance of the building and meeting the client’s expectations. It provides a step-by-step process for clients and their project teams to follow in order to avoid pitfalls and deliver a better performing product.

BSRIA is excited to have Carol Lelliott, partner at Nicholas Hare Architects, as its keynote speaker.

Dr Michelle Agha-Hossein, Soft Landings Operational Lead at BSRIA, said: “It is hardly a secret that many buildings do not perform as they were originally intended. This is an area of great concern and a huge risk in the delivery of sustainable and healthy buildings that can meet the clients’ needs and support the occupants’ wellbeing.

Soft Landings is a process – but also a mindset – to focus on operational outcomes of buildings. The process runs to a project from inception to completion and beyond to ensure that the clients’ needs and the project objectives are set at the start of the process and are protected throughout the project.

This year – the conference provides a perfect opportunity for the clients and the construction professionals to hear about different Soft Landings case studies and discuss how Soft Landings can be adopted and implemented in different projects irrespective of their type and size.

If you are a client, architect, designer, contractor, project manager or a facilities manager – and would like to know how your project can benefit from Soft Landings – this conference is for you. Book on!”

Morning session

09.30 Registration 09.50 Welcome: Julia Evans, CEO, BSRIA & Alan Muse, Director of Built Environment Professional Groups, RICS 10.00 Introduction (Chair): Tamsin Tweddell, Max Fordham 10.10 Keynote speaker: Carol Lelliott, Partner, Nicholas Hare Architects 10.45 Our journey in adopting Soft Landings: David Stevens & Ben Stubbs, University College London 11.15 Soft Landings new publications: Dr Michelle Agha-Hossein, BSRIA 11.25 Coffee / tea break 11.45 Benefits of Soft Landings – meeting building performance objectives on major projects – Alasdair Donn, Principal Sustainable Development Manager, Willmott Dixon & Chrispal Anand, The University of Leicester 12.20 Soft Landings – a facilities management perspective: Steve Holton, Gardiner & Theobald LLP 12.40 Panel Q&A chaired by Tamsin Tweddell 13.00 Lunch & networking

Afternoon session

14.00 Learning through error – changing culture in the construction industry: Michael Chater, Hampshire County Council 14.25 Title tbc: James Warne, Boom Collective 14.50 Procurement approach to Soft Landings: Nick Neill, BAM Design 15.15 Panel Q&A chaired by Tamsin Tweddell 15.25 Summary: Mike Smith, Engineering Director, BSRIA 15.30 Close: Tamsin Tweddell

Member rate is £150.00 for first delegate & £125.00 for subsequent delegates.

RICS, 12 Great George Street, Parliament Square, London SW1P 3AD