BSRIA launches Brexit Topic Guide

BSRIA has launched a Brexit Topic Guide to cut through some of the smoke and mirrors surrounding Brexit. The guide offers quick facts and key issues on a myriad of need to know issues.

These include:



Impact of Brexit on the construction industry.

Impact on skills and training.

Labour and trade figures.

What is Article 50 & the key issues for triggering Article 50?

Views of Brexit – political and worldwide.

Why did the High Court rule in favour of parliament?

FAQ – questions about Brexit.

How will the government carry out Brexit?

What are the terms of the Brexit negotiation?

What happens to EU legislation?

Jayne Sunley, pictured, BSRIA Information Manager, said: “There has been much heat and noise surrounding Brexit since June last year. On behalf of our members, we have created this easy to use at a glance guide which covers a multitude of Brexit questions.

“From the free movement of EU nationals, visa applications, the impact on skills and training and the Supreme Court ruling to a Brexit FAQ, the role of the Department for Exiting the EU, the Canada, Norway and Swiss Model and what happens to EU legislation?

“Whether the UK adopts a hard, soft or medium, black, white or grey Brexit remains to be seen but, for now, BSRIA is calling for a clear Brexit agenda, and in essence, government must provide a clear avenue for industry.

“Finally, we must not lose sight of the fact that it is crucial that the construction industry’s voice is heard in the Brexit debate.”

https://www.bsria.co.uk/information-membership/information-centre/bsria-topic-guides/