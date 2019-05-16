BSRIA extends scope of its UKAS accreditation for hot water heat pumps testing

BSRIA has successfully extended the scope of its UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service) accreditation to include testing of domestic hot water heat pumps in accordance with BS EN 16147:2017.

BSRIA provides testing of domestic hot water heat pumps to determine thermal performance and provide test results suitable for applications including the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), Heat Pump Keymark and the Product Characteristics Database (PCDB).

Testing at standard conditions is carried out in BSRIA’s dedicated environmental chamber, where clients can witness the testing and observe live test data. Development testing and bespoke testing can also be carried out.

BSRIA has also extended the scope of its UKAS accreditation to include the latest versions of related heat pump test standards including- BS EN 14511:2018, BS EN 14825:2018 and BS EN 12102-1:2017 – for space heating, part load testing and acoustic testing.

Calum Maclean, Senior Research Engineer, BSRIA Test, said: “The extension to scope of our UKAS accreditation for Domestic Hot Water heat pumps along with our other heat pump testing activities compliments BSRIA’s extensive testing capabilities, whilst also allowing manufacturers and specifiers to test their products in accordance with the latest European standards.

“This accreditation ensures BSRIA’s members and clients have the confidence that they are getting internationally recognised quality test data.”