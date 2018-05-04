BSRIA & ECA staging Engaging the Circular Economy event 

BSRIA is to jointly host an event with ECA – Engaging the Circular Economy. This event will showcase the potential of an innovative regenerative system that will change the way construction and building services currently operates regarding refurbishments, new build and maintenance of buildings.

It will be held on Wednesday 23rd May at the Victory Services Club in London.

Estimates suggest that the global population will reach close to nine billion by 2030. This places unprecedented pressure on natural resources to meet future consumer demand. If we are to meet the demands of a growing consumer base and not destroy the planet in the process – we need to embrace the circular economy as an innovative business model for all industries.

The circular economy, with the simple mantra of make – use – return – make, will impact every element of the built environment: are you ready? What will be the impact on your business?

This seminar will give you an overview of the concepts of the circular economy and highlight the impact to all the stakeholders in the built environment.

Tracey Tilbry, Network & Events Manager, BSRIA, said: “Sustainability is the buzzword when it comes to the circular economy which can also be defined as ‘closing the loop’. It will affect almost all of BSRIA’s members and contacts at some point who will undoubtedly have to make reference to it in their respective business plans.

The circular economy is ‘cradle to cradle’ and not ‘cradle to grave’: it starts as something new and ends as something new! Indeed: it is the new new! BSRIA knows that there is set to be a waste free zone in London and across the rest of the country – it is crucial that BSRIA supports measures where consumables don’t end up in landfill.

As an industry – we can’t afford to ignore the circular economy anymore!

Book now to hear leading industry experts sharing their expertise and guidance to help you prepare and to identify the opportunities for your business.”

Paul Reeve, Director of Business & Communications, ECA, said: “The circular economy involves getting the best out of product and operational design, use and recovery and it involves a range of business models beyond ‘buy, use and discard’. It’s also something that buyers are increasingly looking for from their supply chain.”

Agenda

09.30 Registration

10.00 Welcome – Tracey Tilbry, Networks & Events Manager, BSRIA

10.05 Introduction – Ant Wilson MBE, Director, AECOM

10.25 Life cycle costing – Peter Tse, Business Manager – Sustainable Construction Group, BSRIA

10.50 Q&A

11.05 Coffee & networking

11.30 The circular economy route map – Philip Guthrie, Project Manager, London Waste & Recycling Board (LWARB)

11.55 What does this mean for building engineering services? – Paul Reeve, Director of Business & Communications, ECA

12.20 Q&A

12.30 Networking lunch

For more information & to book your place (FREE to BSRIA &/or ECA members) please click here.

Victory Services Club, 63-79 Seymour Street, London, W2 2HF

Directions