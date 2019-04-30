BSRIA confirms speakers for prestigious industry event

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing society now. It is “high on the agenda” of personal and public issues. Only last week the Extinction Rebellion protested in central London to highlight its climate change concerns with the decision makers. While, Sir David Attenborough’s BBC1 documentary programme: Climate Change – The Facts, took an urgent look at the science of climate change and potential solutions to this global threat.

With the science behind climate change well proven, along with dwindling natural resources, action is urgently needed to counteract this. The Built Environment Industry is at the vanguard of delivering solutions that can make a difference.

BSRIA is clearly spearheading and stimulating this crucial debate.

The flagship annual Briefing and lunch will be held at the Brewery, in London, on Friday 15th November 2019.

A Climate of Change – how future technology and improved processes could secure energy efficiency & wellbeing.

Following the recent announcement that Dame Kelly Holmes, DBE, is to be the after lunch presenter at the BSRIA Briefing – the names of the first technical speaker and the chair have been released.

The first speaker to be named on the line-up is Marylis Ramos, Director, PRP Architects. Marylis will consider energy efficiency design in buildings – both residential and commercial.

Marylis is a first-class speaker and her presentations are driven by creativity, forward-thinking ideas and “blue sky thinking”.

BSRIA is delighted that this year’s Chair is the award-winning Mike Smith, Engineering Director, BSRIA. A leading figure at BSRIA for over 30 years, Mike has demonstrated engineering excellence for BSRIA and its members and the wider industry and been an ambassador for best practice. Last month, he was awarded Honorary Membership of BSRIA.

He added to this accolade in the same month by being awarded the ACR News Alan Moor Award. The award, given in memory of the former MD of Bitzer UK, celebrates and commemorates the contributions to the industry.

Mike is well known the length and breadth of the industry and his gravitas is perfect to steer this cutting-edge event in the industry’s calendar.

Julia Evans, Chief Executive, BSRIA said: “Having such compelling speakers as Marylis and Mike at this year’s industry-renowned Briefing who will guarantee that BSRIA gets into the heart of the climate change debate. The speakers will offer solutions to this political and environmental jigsaw puzzle.

Marylis is active within BSRIA’s Residential Network and will give a lively and scintillating presentation with fresh ideas for the audience to take away.

Mike will be recognised by many attending due to his three decades with BSRIA and his contribution to a myriad industry boards and committees.”

More detailed information on the event is available at: A Climate of Change – how future technology and improved processes could secure energy efficiency & wellbeing.

For sponsorship details or to discuss booking your company table –

e-mail: tracey.tilbry@bsria.co.uk or phone 01344 465 512.

Venue: The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London, EC1Y 4SD