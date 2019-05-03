British Humidification – Better Together

From the beginning of April, Humidity Solutions – based in Leatherhead – will be the sole UK distributor for the West Midlands manufactured Vapac range of electrode boiler steam humidifiers. The knowledge and expertise of both companies combine to enable Vapac humidifiers to be offered to the market with the full package of support services. Vapac is the name for Electrode boilers and has for many years been the go-to make for this type of humidifier.

Unfortunately, the manufacturing site was destroyed by fire in 2018 causing disruption to supply. Nortek Global HVAC, who has three leading brands in the UK, Reznor, ServerCool and Vapac, has dedicated itself to getting the production line up and running with improved stocks and supply reliability. Spares have been available for many months with humidifier production coming on line at the beginning of 2019. Stocks have been established and based at Humidity Solutions Ltd allowing delivery of standard spares and humidifiers to be supplied from stock.

Humidity Solutions offers free of charge design, site surveys and quotations with a full range of after sales services such as installation, technical telephone support, servicing and planned maintenance. This allows us to offer a full turnkey solution with peace of mind and support from design right through the unit’s working life. The result: the synergy of two well established British companies to provide the UK market with humidification.

Kevin Hartshorne, Sales Manager of Vapac, stated ‘we are delighted to have Humidity Solutions to partner us in presenting Vapac back to the market after a turbulent year dealing with the disaster of the fire. This wiped out production for a number of months but our plan has always been to come back even better and stronger with our great product, and now the extra service and support offered by Humidity Solutions.

John Barker, Humidity Solutions Managing Director, stated ‘the chance to work with what has been the name for electrode boiler humidifiers in the UK over the past 40 years was too good an opportunity to pass by. We are delighted to be the exclusive distributor in the UK and to be able to add our Humidity control experience, expertise and application knowledge to the brand. Vapac being manufactured in the UK was also an important factor. Removing currency fluctuations and international delivery will allow us to ensure that the units are competitive and a great investment’.

Humidity Solutions HQ is based in Leatherhead and offers training and familiarization courses in their show room where they have the Vapac units in operation, so is an ideal course to send installers or maintenance engineers on to become fully familiar with the technology. Training on-site or at companies’ own offices/factory can also be facilitated on request.

A full range of steam and adiabatic humidifiers plus refrigerant and desiccant dehumidifiers with associated water treatment and controls are also available from Humidity Solutions.