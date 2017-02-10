BPMA maintains pressure for market surveillance delivery

Illegal pump imports – particularly from Asia – that do not meet the strict demands of the EU Energy Related Products Directive, are still entering the UK, according to the British Pump Manufacturers’ Association.

The Association continues to press the National Measurement Regulatory Office (NMRO) – which is the UK Market Surveillance Authority – to take immediate action and remove these illegal products from the market.

Last December, the BPMA again met the NMRO to convey its members’ frustration that to date, no discernible progress has been made. This is despite previous meetings between the two organisations, and several written assurances that market surveillance is regarded as an important issue.

The NMRO confirmed that several ‘suspect’ circulator pumps had now been purchased for testing, although no information could be given as to the source of these pumps, as this activity was another department’s responsibility.

The results of the testing were initially due to be published early this year, but it is more likely to be in May, says the BPMA.

Circulator pumps

A key concern for the BPMA is that circulator pumps were the first to be regulated under the ErP Directive, with many other and far more complicated pumps and pump sets to follow.

A BPMA statement said: “It is therefore imperative that the correct procedures are put in place now, to ensure effective surveillance across the full breadth of regulated products. The fear being that with Brexit on the horizon, the UK could become the dumping ground for cheap, non-compliant and potentially dangerous pumps.”

Following this meeting, a full written appraisal was sent to Mark Prisk MP, who – in his capacity as the Prime Minister’s Trade & Investment Envoy, Nordic & Baltic Nations – had previously been advised of this matter by both the BPMA and its member company, Grundfos Pumps.

As a result, Mr Prisk has communicated the importance of this issue directly to The Rt Hon Greg Clark MP, Secretary of State, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, whose intervention is to be welcomed.

The BPMA will shortly be following up on this communication to the Secretary of State, in the hope that all appropriate parties can put in place procedures to tackle any breach in these important regulations.

Anyone coming into contact with pump products that could be in breach of the ErP Directive, is asked to contact the BPMA.

www.bpma.org.uk