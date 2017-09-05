BPI Auctions launch new Online Marketplace

Prestigious Wakefield based asset-disposal experts BPI Auctions have set up their own innovative online marketplace for a unique, hassle free listing service with the unparalleled capacity to sell your surplus stock.

Largely a facility to find a home for unsold auction lots, the marketplace also offers access to a vast database and contact with up to 50,000 buyers looking for items on a weekly basis. We’ve all been in a position where we have money tied up in items that are expendable and freeing up the capital could mean it could be better spent elsewhere and BPI Auctions Marketplace offers a smooth and easy to use outlet for such items. Uploading, listing and selling couldn’t be simpler and payments are handled via a secure, low-cost payment system.

The experienced BPI customer service team are always on hand to answer questions and even offer valuation assistance so that you are sure to offer your item at a fair and competitive price from both your perspective and that of any prospective buyers. There are no limits as to the number of items you can list on the marketplace, so head on over and the variety of items you will find there of all sizes, shapes, sectors and prices will allay any doubts you may have over the suitability of your item(s).