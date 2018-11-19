BOC launches new campaign to encourage customers to order their gas online

BOC, the UK and Ireland’s largest provider of industrial, welding and specialist gases, is raising awareness of its online ordering service through a new nationwide campaign, ‘Stop gassing, start clicking!’, which asks businesses to switch from phone to online ordering.

BOC enables its customers to control every aspect of their account at the click of a button, from managing their cylinder holdings and paying their bills, to downloading invoices and statements. The online service is also supported by a mobile app, which allows orders to be placed directly from smartphones.

James Foster, head of digital marketing at BOC, said: “Online ordering benefits our customers by giving them the opportunity to order their gas at anytime, anywhere and manage other aspects of their accounts more easily and efficiently.

Customers who place their first online order with BOC between now and the end of November, will receive a 10 per cent discount and also be entered into a prize draw to win one of ten luxury Fortnum & Mason festive hampers.

For more information about the campaign, visit: www.BOConline.co.uk/startclicking